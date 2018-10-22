10-year-old Indian American girl designs coding game using AI

Samaira Mehta, a 10-year-old Indian American girl growing up in Silicon Valley, has invented a coding game using artificial intelligence (AI) called CoderMindz.

The game is a sequel to her first one, CoderBunnyz, for which she won the $2,500 second-place prize from Think Tank Learning’s Pitchfest in 2016.

CoderBunnyz, which teaches kids how to code, received national attention and gave Metha the opportunity to speak at various events such as Google’s Diversity in Tech conference, as well as Microsoft’s Girls’ Festival sponsored by World Wide Women, according to a Business Insider report.

Mehta has since sold 1,000 games on Amazon resulting in more than $35,000.

She has also met some big names including Mark Zuckerberg and Michelle Obama.

In addition, Mehta has launched an initiative called Yes, 1 Billion Kids Can Code, which allows people to donate boxes of the game to schools where she has set up workshops to teach kids how to master the game.

She has conducted more than 60 workshops in Silicon Valley itself, teaching more than 2,000 kids and plans to teach more.

The founder and CEO of CoderBunnyz, has now launched her own interview series on their website, in which she talks with people in the fields of robotics, gaming and education.

Mehta is currently reinvesting her money to make more of the board games but when she starts to make a profit, she will donate the money to PATH, a charity that ends homelessness and helps people rebuild their skill, according to a Business Insider report.

She was also offered a job at Google, after she graduates college but clearly told its chief culture officer Stacy Sullivan, no because she likes being an entrepreneur.

Mehta has developed the new AI game with the help of her 6-year-old brother Aadit, the same age she was when she learned how to code from her dad.

She is now advocating that her game CoderMindz, is the first AI board game in the market.