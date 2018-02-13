10 Indian Americans elected members of the National Academy of Engineering

NEW YORK – Out of the 83 new members and the 16 foreign members that the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) has elected, 10 are Indian American and two are from India, according to a press release.

Election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer, according to a press release.

According to a press release, the Academy honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.”

The new Indian American members are: Lallit Anand, Amit Goyal, Sanjay Jha, Ajay P. Malshe, Jayadev Misra, Raj Nair, Chandrakant D. Patel, Mukul M. Sharma, Chanan Singh and Bipin V. Vora.

The two members from India are Ashok Jhunjhunwala and Sushil K. Soonee.

Anand is a professor of mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Goyal is the director of research and education in energy, environment and water institute, and ‘Empire Innovation’ professor at the University of Buffalo.

Jha is the chief executive of Globalfoundries Inc. in California.

Malshe is the founder, executive vice president and chief technology officer at NanoMech Inc.

Misra is the Schlumberger Centennial chair emeritus in computer science and a professor emeritus at the University of Texas in Austin.

Nair is the executive vice president and president of North America at Ford Motor Co.

Patel is the chief engineer and senior fellow of HP Inc. based in Palo Alto, California.

Sharma is the W.A. “Tex” Moncrief Jr. Centennial chair in petroleum, geosystems and chemical engineering as well as a professor at the UT Austin Cockrell School of Engineering.

Singh is a regents professor and Irma Runyon chair professor at the department of electrical and computer engineering at Texas A&M University.

Vora is the founder and principal consultant of Vora International Process Corp. in Naperville, Illinois.

Jhunjhunwala is a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras.

Soonee is an adviser, retired chief executive officer and founder of Power System Operation Corp.

According to a press release, the newly elected class will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the NAE’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 30, 2018.