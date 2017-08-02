1.44 Cores offer from Google turns out to be false

NEW YORK – According to Google, Harshit Sharma, 16, of Chandigarh lied about receiving a job offer as a graphic designer at their company.

Sharma claims that he searched for the job, applied for it and was offered the position after they reviewed his posters but Google said that they have no records of it.

“Currently, we don’t have any information on our records with respect to Harshit Sharma’s candidacy,” a Google spokesperson told the Indian Express.

However, in a Business Today report, a statement by the Chandigarh Administration quoted “Harshit, a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33 of Class 12(IT stream) has been selected by tech giant Google for graphic designing. Initially, he will be trained for a one-year period for which he will receive a stipend of Rs 4 lakh per month. On completion of training, he will get remuneration of Rs 12 lakh per month. He was interviewed through video conferencing and was selected on the basis of posters designed by him. Principal, Indra Beniwal lauded him on his achievement.”

The report also stated that Beniwal had informed the UT administration about Sharma’s ‘selection’ at Google under her signature and stamp on July 28, claiming it as a ‘national achievement’ but BL Sharma, the UT Secretary for Education said that an “official statement issued by the education department was not in my notice” and that he has “asked Director, School Education to look thoroughly into the matter.”

Beniwal told Hindustan Times that Sharma’s “mother called me up to say ‘It’s a mistake. The boy committed a mistake” and that he is being kept under medical observation as he was refusing to take food, but Sharma’s parents did not tell her how the mistake was made or where he even was.

According to the school authorities, Sharma gave them the letter stated that he had been selected however, it did not mention anything about his salary at the time and even Beniwal said that he sent her the letter by Whatsapp but she had deleted it by mistake.

“It is my mistake that I did not verify his claims. Around 15 days ago, the boy came to school with sweets,” Beniwal told the Hindustan Times saying that she had sent someone to his home to get to the bottom of the issue.

The Hindustan Times report also mentioned that both of Sharma’s phone numbers were coming switched off and even though his Facebook account said, “Works at Google, living in California,” videos of the celebrations he had put up earlier were brought down and surprisingly his residential place was changed back to his hometown of Mathana in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana.

“I never expected to get selected for Google. Since the age of 10, I used to do graphic design as I was inspired and trained by my uncle Rohit Sharma. Slowly, it became my passion and I always aimed for a job in Google. Whatever I am is because of my uncle and I owe my selection to him as I never joined any professional institute for training,” Sharma told the Indian Express and was supposed to leave for California on August 7.